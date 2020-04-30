During the meeting, both the leader discussed law and order situation in the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday has met Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid in Islamabad.



Earlier in the day, Sheikh Rashid said that the opposition parties have made it a habit to protest in November and December every year.

Talking to media, the minister said that yesterday’s protest of opposition was a complete flop. Action will be taken if opposition parties take law in hands during the rallies, he stated.

Sheikh Rashid further assured to control inflation in coming days.

