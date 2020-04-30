Vote on no-confidence motion will be held on October 25.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Disgruntled lawmakers of opposition and ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have taken refuge in Speaker House over no-confidence motion against CM Jam Kamal.

According to details, the 35 members, who supported the no-trust motion spent the night at Speaker House.

Meanwhile, Zahoor Buledi has said that their four members are still missing and expressed concerns that other disgruntled members could also be pressurized if they leave the premises.

On the other hand, vote on no-confidence motion will be held on October 25.

Member Balochistan Assembly Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran moved the motion in the assembly against CM Jam Kamal. The disgruntled members of assembly stood on their seats to announce their support for the motion.

The opposition need a simple majority of 33 members to pass the no-confidence motion against the Balochistan Chief Minister.

However, after submission of the no-confidence motion Chief Minister Jam Kamal has again reiterated that he would not resign from the post under any circumstances.

The chief minister said that he would accept the decision taken on the day of polling and but will not resign.