Soldiers martyred as vehicle of security forces hits landmine during operation in Bajaur

BAJAUR (Dunya News) – Security forces along with police officers conducted cordon and search operation in Dabrai, Bajaur District on Wednesday night.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded and four personnel embraced martyrdom during an operation.

These personnel included two Federal Corps (FC) soldiers identified as Lance Naik Mudassir and Sepoy Jamshed and two police Constables Abdul Samad and Noor Rehman.

Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, the military media wing stated.