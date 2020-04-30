80pc Matric students devoid to secure admission in govt colleges

LAHORE (Dunya News) – As many as 80 per cent students who passed matriculation examinations will not be able to get admission in government colleges during the ongoing year.



According to the details, the merit for admission in government colleges surpassed marks of 80 per cent Matric students. The total number of seats in 110 government colleges of Lahore division is 67 thousand whereas a statistic of 2, 88,617 students passed the matriculation examinations this year.



Although Lahore holds greatest number of seats in the division yet the total number of candidates for seats surpasses 30,000. Those students who obtained 80 per cent marks would not be able to secure seats in government colleges.



As per the issued gazette, 60,000 students bagged A+ grade under the implementation of Corona Promotion Policy. It is pertinent to mention here that, this year, due to the unusual results, 220,000 students would take admission in private colleges.