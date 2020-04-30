ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has directed to make a plan to provide subsidy on petrol to low income wagers.

According to the sources, a meeting was held under the chair of PM Imran Khan. Inflation and many other key issues were discussed during the meeting. The meeting was attended by provincial chief ministers, governors and federal ministers. The central and provincial leadership of PTI were also present in the meeting.

The sources also said that consultations were held on political and parliamentary issues of the country, while the strategy to tackle the opposition’s anti-government movement was reviewed.

The sources also reported that the meeting, under chair of the premier, started to make the proposal to provide subsidy on petroleum products to low income people. Imran Khan directed to make a plan to subsidize petrol for low income earners in the meeting, it added.

According to the sources, a plan to provide subsidized petrol to motorcycles, rickshaws and public transport will be presented at the next meeting. It has been decided to form committees at the district level to reduce inflation.

The sources further said that it has also been decided to provide targeted subsidy to low-income people through utility stores.