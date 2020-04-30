ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has predicted the country’s worst gas crisis in December on Wednesday.

Speaking to the journalists outside accountability court, the former interior minister said that the entire country is suffering from economic woes. “All national institutions were deactivated after one by one and the decisions of parliament and courts are being disrespected,” he added.

The PML-N leader also said that the IGs, chief secretaries and chairman FBR are being replaced. “Pakistan is nuclear power but the world is making laugh at the country. Today, the PTI’s voters are crying and the current government has fallen inflation bomb after hiking prices of the petrol, while the worst gas crisis in the history of the country is coming in December.”

“The claimant of the state of Madinah should tell that does the people screamed in Madinah due to inflation. Imran Khan plays religious cards. Can foreign gifts be taken personally in the state of Madinah,” Ahsan Iqbal raised questions.

He said that Imran is a self-styled head of Madina state, PDM has decided to launch a decisive movement while there is no leadership contest in the PML-N. “Nawaz Sharif is our leader and the opposition has discussed NAB and election reforms in the parliament,” he added.

The former home minister said that the government itself vetoed the whole process, adding that they only want a fascist agenda. He said that the PTI knows that they cannot win elections with real votes and they want to steal the next election.