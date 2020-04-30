Rana Sanaullah said that all the opposition parties are united against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday has lashed out at federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid.

In a statement, the PML-N leader said that incompetent and ineligible government has created problems for the people of Pakistan. The opposition will also carry out protest against inflation on Friday at district level, he announced.



Rana Sanaullah further said that all the opposition parties are united against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The reaction came after Sheikh Rashid Ahmad predicted formation of third faction in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) before next general elections.

The minister said that even the chargé d’affaires knows that PML-N and ‘PML-S’ are separate entities.

Talking about PDM’s protest against inflation, he said that government has no objection to the protests of opposition parties, if they remain within the ambit of law. He however said the opposition should not pursue the course of creating anarchy in the country.

The Interior Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan is personally monitoring the situation regarding inflation. He said the Prime Minister will complete his mandated tenure.