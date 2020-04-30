ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday filed an intra-court appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against its verdict on a petition challenging presidential ordinance binding elected members to take oath in 60 days.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had declared the plea inadmissible and remarked that the court does not want to use extraordinary discretionary powers in political matters.

The PML-N had filed a petition against the ordinance, seeking to require elected members to take the oath within 60 days of commencement of the first sitting of their respective legislature.