The apex court has sought certified copies of Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday has decided to launch investigation against delay in restoration of local government system.

During the hearing, the apex court has sought certified copies of Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict and summoned Punjab chief secretary and local government secretary in personal capacity.



SC has also directed to present written reply of Punjab government that was submitted in LHC.

Subsequently, the hearing has been adjourned for two weeks.