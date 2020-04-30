Finance Ministry spokesperson dismissed reports that the talks between Pakistan and IMF have failed.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Ministry of Finance spokesperson Muzzammil Aslam on Tuesday said that talks between Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) have entered final stages, Dunya News reported.

The spokesperson said that Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin has returned to Washington DC to join ongoing discussions with the IMF officials.

He dismissed reports that the talks between Pakistan and IMF have failed and added that discussions between Pakistan and the IMF on the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) are progressing in a "very good" manner.

