Jam Kamal said that his political opponents want to push Balochistan towards destruction.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal on Tuesday said in a statement that a few lawmakers from the opposition parties will not succeed in their ambitions to overthrow his government through a no-confidence motion, Dunya News reported.

This was stated by the Chief Minister of Balochistan while reacting to the media talk of opposition lawmakers and disgruntled Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) members.

Jam Kamal criticised his political opponents and said that they wanted to push Balochistan towards destruction. He said handful members of the opposition and his political opponents will not succeed in their ambitions. Their real aim is not to form a new government but to push the province towards destruction.

