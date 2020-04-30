PM Imran said that I want to appreciate my team for their dedication for making video on Islam.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appreciated his team for making a video on the spread of Islam and Muslims power and renaissance of learning.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "I want to appreciate my team for their dedication & the passion they showed in making this video in a short time, on the spread of Islam & Muslims power and renaissance of learning & the decline that followed. Our youth especially need to understand this."

