We have support of 40 members from 65 in tomorrow’s session, claims Zahoor Buledi

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) disgruntled and opposition members held a meeting at the residence of Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and angry members showed their majority over no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal.

According to the details garnered, the meeting was attended by 36 members, while the no-trust motion requires only 33 votes to succeed.

Speaking to the journalists after the meeting, BAP acting president Zahoor Buledi said that political crisis in the province continued from many days. “The BAP and its allies filed the no-confidence motion and 36 members were present during the session. Two more members will join the session tomorrow. We have support of 40 members from the 65 in tomorrow’s session,” he added.

Zahoor Buledi also maintained that the majority of support with them is clear. “Jam Kamal has time to resign. If he does not resign, a no-confidence motion will be filed against the chief minister.”

Meanwhile, Parliamentary leader Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Sikandar Advocate said that they fully support the no-confidence motion, Jam Kamal should resign immediately.

On the occasion, Mir Asadullah Baloch said that the reason for Jam Kamal’s failure was ‘greed’ and ‘contradiction in words and deeds’.