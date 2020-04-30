DG Rangers Sindh congratulates to all on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

KARACHI (Dunya News) – DG Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary has congratulated everyone on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

The DG Rangers Sindh visited M Jinnah Road and reviewed the security arrangements.

On this occasion, Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary said that he congratulates everyone on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) and expressed satisfaction on the security arrangements. “I also thank the police and all security agencies. We got the good news from all over Sindh including the main procession of Karachi. No untoward incident has taken place in the province. Thank God, everything is going well,” he added.

"We are observing the events that have taken place in the country in the last few weeks. We are trying to prevent any such incidents from happening here. I also thank the leadership of small processions for their cooperation. The graph of street crime and mobile phones snatching crime was risen to upside.”

“The graph of mobile snatching is still up but I will be happy to hear that there is less crime than other big cities,” he said while hoped that the graph of street crimes and mobile phone snatching will also show better results in coming months.