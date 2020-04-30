Indian military operation in Poonch, Rajouri enters day 9

SRINAGAR (Web Desk) – In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops continued their violent military cordon and search operations for the 9th consecutive day, today, in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

According to the KMS, the troops along with personnel of paramilitary forces conducted operations in Mendhar, Thanamundi and Surankote areas of the districts. They continued heavy firing in the area throughout the day.

“For the past days, we’ve been hearing big explosions in the area. These explosions have rattled the entire area,” said locals in the Bhata Dhurian area of the Poonch district.

Indian officials claimed that the encounter in the area continued in dense forest cover in Nar Khas and Bhata Dhurian areas, today. They said that heavy gunfire started on Monday afternoon.

The main highway between Bhimber Gali (BG) and Jarran Wali remained close which affected vehicular traffic to Surankote and Poonch district headquarters.

On the other hand, stringent arrangements in the name of security have been put in place in Srinagar and elsewhere in Kashmir valley to stop people from protests against the custodial killing of youth and Indian state terrorism in the territory.

In Srinagar city, joint parties of Indian troops, paramilitary and police forces have set up more nakas at several places and carried out random frisking of women, youth, pedestrians and vehicles.