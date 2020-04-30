ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Dr. Arif Alvi has emphasized the need for promoting unity in our ranks in the light of teachings of Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH).

Addressing the session of national Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen (SAW) conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the last Prophet preached not to spread discord and that the Muslims when united are like one body.

The President pointed out that the revolution that arose from Masjid-e-Nabwi (SAWW) changed the world. He said he has firm belief that change in Pakistan and the Muslim World would also come from the mosque which has a special significance in the character building of the nation.

President Dr. Arif Alvi said the life of Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH) is a beacon of light for us and provides guidance on every aspect of life. He said Pakistan successfully tackled COVID-19 by taking guidance from the Hadiths of the Holy Prophet.

Alluding to the soft spoken and polite conduct of the Last Prophet, the President asked the religious scholars to emulate the same in order to attract the people towards mosques.

The President noted that educational institutions, mosques, media and the families have an important role in proper training of the nation. He was confident that Pakistan will emerge as a strong country in the comity of nations as it has been put on the right direction.