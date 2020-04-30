Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated with national fervor

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Faithfuls, across the globe, are celebrating Milad-un-Nabi Sallallaho Aliyhe Wassallam (SAW) on Tuesday with religious and traditional zeal, renewing the pledge to disseminate teachings of Allah Almighty’s last Messenger.

The day will dawn with a 31 and 21 gun-salute in the federal and provincial capitals respectively to pay homage to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatam-un-Nabiyeen, Rahmat ul Lil Aalmeen.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques for peace, progress and prosperity of the country, besides early liberation of Palestine and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to celebrate Jashan-e-Eid Miladun Nabi Sallallaho Alyhe Wasallam across the country in an unprecedented manner.

He has also directed the federal ministers and members of parliament to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi in their constituencies with full zeal.

All government and private buildings, including streets, markets and mosques have been decorated with colourful lights and buntings.

