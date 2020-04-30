Shaukat Tarin to be elected senator soon: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that Shaukat Tarin will be elected senator soon.

In an exclusive interview with “Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Saath” program, he said that the election commission has to conduct election on Ishaq Dar seat. “We are trying to remove stay order from the court. Ishaq Dar had been elected senator when he was staying in the foreign country,” he added.

The state minister for information said that Ishaq Dara is not ready to take oath. “We have enacted legislation. If one does not take oath within 60 days, the seat will have to be vacated. Stay order can be issued and terminated.”

“We have an option besides Ishaq Dar’s seat, we will elect Shaukat Tarin as a senator,” Farrukh Habib further maintained.