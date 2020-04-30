Shehbaz Sharif family reached to 660 million rupees in the two or three years, says Adviser

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister’s Adviser on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar has said that if Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif is an international Sadiq and Ameen (honest and righteous), then bring evidence in the court.

Addressing news conference in Lahore on Monday, the adviser said that Shahbaz Sharif and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz are prolonging the cases and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will not be able to do anything.

He also said that Shehbaz Sharif went to Islamabad instead of going to the accountability court. “This is proof of their showmanship. They are trying to prolong the trial. Those who plundered the wealth of general public will be held accountable,” he added.

The adviser said that worth of the assets of Shehbaz Sharif family reached to 660 million rupees in the two or three years which were 2.1 million rupees in 1990. “Shehbaz Sharif had asked me to be dragged to the courts. Why don’t take me to court now,” he asked while adding that the PDM protests will not do anything.

Shahzad Akbar further said that inflation is a problem of the whole world and the case must be decided within six months after the new ordinance. He said that Shehbaz Sharif is trying to protect himself from money laundering cases through false narrative.