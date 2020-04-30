Inflation drones being carried out on poor people: Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has said that drone strikes of inflation are being carried out on the country’s poor people﻿.

Addressing the floor of the National Assembly, lashing out at it over rising inflation, the opposition leader said that the PTI-led government has snatched people’s right to live. “If this storm of inflation cannot stop, then nothing will save,” he added.

He said that there is no comparison between PTI’s governance and Riyasat e Madinah. "No one ever slept hungry in Riyasat e Madinah, exemplary justice prevailed there, and everyone was given their due rights," said Shehbaz.

Continuing his speech, the PML-N president said that the electricity rate had been hiked up Rs1.5 per unit, while the price of petroleum products had also increased. “Every child in the country is bearing witness to the worst government in the last 74 years,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said price of ghee had been increased by Rs49 and cooking oil Rs110, as he lamented that what could be crueler than depriving the poor of food. "If the price of medicines has risen by 100 per cent, then what should we call this government If the US dollar gains 40 per cent against rupee, than what should we call this government?" he asked.

He asked the government that how could a person who earns Rs20,000 a month afford electricity bills worth Rs10,000, as he claimed that such a situation had not arisen since Pakistan’s inception.

“To fulfill the IMF’s conditions they took every measure but despite that, I have heard reports that IMF is still not satisfied and is trying to impose further conditions."

The opposition leader reminded Prime Minister Imran Khan that he had, before coming into power, said that if the rupee’s value falls against the dollar, then the prime minister is a thief.

“President Arif Alvi said in the assembly that the economy is going into right direction but the middle-class has also been forced to beg, did the President not see this,” Shehbaz Sharif asked. He also said that the president did not see scandals of sugar, flour worth of billions and trillions, the economy has been ruined.