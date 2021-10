Sheikh Rashid expressed condolences to the family members of the martyred policeman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that terrorists will not be allowed to destroy the peace of Balochistan.

Sheikh Rashid while condemning the explosion in Quetta the blast, summoned report from the IGP Balochistan.

He also expressed condolences to the family members of the martyred policeman and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.