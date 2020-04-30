Every step will be taken in the light of constitution and law, says CM Buzdar

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Ahmed Buzdar has accorded approval to restore local bodies in the province.

A session chaired by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday granted nod to make the local councils functional in Punjab. The meeting decided to remove administrators of the local councils in the province.

Chief Minister Buzdar directed provincial local government department to issue notification for restoration of the local councils in Punjab.

“The government has decided to make the local government councils functional in the province,” Chief Minister Buzdar said. “Every step will be taken in the light of the constitution and the law,” chief minister said.

The session was attended by Local Government Minister Mehmoodur Rasheed, Advocate General Punjab, secretary local government and other concerned officials.

In its March 25 verdict, the Supreme Court had directed the provincial government to restore the local government institutions.