KARACHI (Dunya News) – Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of the late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, has finally announced the name of her newborn son and the name is a tribute to her departed family members.

Now, the 31-year-old has taken to Twitter to announce the name of her newborn, which, she says, is an ode to her late uncle and paternal grandfather.

"Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry," Bakhtawar announced on the bird app. "Named after my late maternal uncle Mir and my late paternal grandfather Hakim Ali Zardari."

Earlier this month, Bakhtawar Bhutto her husband Mahmood Chaudhry welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple took to social media and shared the good news with everyone.

“Thank you for all the love and celebrations welcoming our little baby boy to the world,” wrote Zardari on Twitter. She added that the little one was due on Nov 8 “but decided his own birthday and surprised us all on Oct 10”.