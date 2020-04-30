ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

According to the statement, during the visit of the premier and the army chief, DG Operations and Planning NCOC Major General Asif Mehmood Goraya gave a briefing about the current situation of the coronavirus.

The prime minister and the army chief were also briefed about the steps taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19. Major Gen Asif also highlighted the supply and management strategies for vaccination against coronavirus.

PM Khan appreciated the efforts of the NCOC to prevent corona. He also lauded the efforts of the provinces and others to save COVID-19.

According to the NCOC, the prime minister directed all parties to take all necessary steps to complete the mandatory process of vaccination and presented him the momento of NCOC on the retirement of Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan while also praising his tireless efforts and services.

On the occasion, PM Imran Khan said that the NCOC played an important role in the nation’s war against Corona.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Planning and head of the NCOC, had announced that all educational institutions were being completely opened, adding that the corona situation in the country is under control.