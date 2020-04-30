Interior minister says Maryam Nawaz was digging a well for herself

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid has said that the politics of dead frogs of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has ended from August 15.

Speaking to the journalists on Monday, the minister said that the PDM is a dead elephant. "Those wiping their faces after looting the country have become champions against the inflation. The political era of dead frogs of wells has ended. Imran Khan is lucky as he got the tired opposition. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has been allowed seven political murders," he maintained.

The minister said that Maryam Nawaz was digging a well for herself. "The PML-N had lost the previous government due to Maryam Nawaz," he maintained.

Sheikh Rashid has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying his best to reduce inflation. He said that the government will have to control the inflation this year. "Pakistan avoided bankruptcy in the international crisis," he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his tenure. "We are purchasing drones for surveillance of the city.

Sheikh Rashid has said that three months remission for prisoners involved in minor cases is being provided on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW).

He said the government is striving to control inflation in the country. He said inflation is core issue in the whole world.

The minister said the tomb of late nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer will be constructed as per wish of his family. He also announced that a 150-bed hospital will soon be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

He said the federal cabinet approved recruitment of 1000 personnel of police. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Integrated Border Management System will be installed on all crossings of Pak-Afghan border.