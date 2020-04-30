Securty forces have cordoned off the area after explosion in Quetta.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – One policeman has been martyred and several people are injured after a blast near police van outside Balochistan University in Quetta.

As per the intial details, security forces including police have reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

Rescue teams are shifting the wounded persons to hospital.

On the other hand, Balochistan Home Minister Zia Langu said that the attackers wanted to target the students.

He said that the police personnel wounded in the attack were providing security to the protesting students.

