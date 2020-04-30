Competition Commission of Pakistan has issued notices to receive fines from the owners: Plaintiff

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday has stopped the concerned authorities from implementing the decision of imposing fine on sugar mills.

During the proceedings, the plaintiff adopted the stance that owners of the mills were fined in the wake of an allegation of selling sugar in expensive rates.



Competition Commission of Pakistan has issued notices to receive the fines from the owners, he told.

The petitioner said that the issue is already under hearing at the court, therefore, the fines cannot be imposed until final decision of the case.