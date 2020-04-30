Govt decides to contact opposition again over matters of amending NAB rules

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government has decided to contact the opposition again on the issue of amending NAB rules.

According to the sources, the government has decided to contact the opposition on the issue of NAB Ordinance and has given the task to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to hold talks with the opposition.

Sources also said that the government team will discuss with the opposition for the amendment it wants to bring. The opposition will be contacted in this regard next week while the amendments agreed upon by the opposition will be included in the bill for the Act.

Earlier on October 16, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Bill 2021 has been challenged in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The plaintiff, in his plea states that federal government promulgated the ordinance on October 8, 2021 and argued that reappointment of retired judges is against independence of judiciary.

The petition has prayed the court to nullify the October 8 ordinance.

It merits mention that the ordinance has also been challenged in Lahore High Court. The petitioner stated that the ordinance is against the decisions of apex court and ordinance cannot be released for a single person.