ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday announced countrywide protests against rising inflation and poor economic policies for two weeks.

The JUI-F chief made the statement while talking to the journalists here in Islamabad on Sunday.

Maulana Fazl also criticised that the PTI-led government over dropping a “petrol bomb” on the nation. We will run a countrywide movement against the inflation and the PDM will make next plan after completing the first phase, he maintained.

The PDM head requested the public to take to the streets against rising inflation, unemployment. He further said a session of PDM would be held in Islamabad tomorrow (Monday) where important decisions will be taken regarding long march and protest demonstrations.

Shehbaz, Fazl agree over launching protest movement

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had decided to launch a nationwide movement against inflation during a telephone conversation.

Shehbaz Sharif and the JUI-F chief agreed to take to the streets to save the nation from problems and wrecked economy.

The PML-N president endorsed the decision to launch a full-fledged movement against the worst inflation in the country, while the leaders decided to join other opposition parties in the country.

The two leaders agreed to hold countrywide movement, protest rallies and marches to get the nation out of its homes to save it from inflation, unemployment and worst economic situation.

The PML-N president has demanded withdrawal of price hike after failure negotiations with IMF. He said that the nation should be told why negotiations on electricity, gas, petrol and sugar failed. “The people are overwhelmed by inflation. Their economic murder should be stopped,” he said.