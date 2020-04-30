PDM decides to launch a countrywide movement against inflation

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to launch a countrywide movement against inflation.

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman agreed to take to the streets to save the nation from problems and wrecked economy.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the PML-N president had decided to launch a nationwide movement against inflation during a telephone conversation.

Shehbaz Sharif endorsed the decision to launch a full-fledged movement against the worst inflation in the country, while the leaders decided to join other opposition parties in the country.

The two leaders agreed to hold countrywide movement, protest rallies and marches to get the nation out of its homes to save it from inflation, unemployment and worst economic situation.

The PML-N president has demanded withdrawal of price hike after failure negotiations with IMF. He said that the nation should be told why negotiations on electricity, gas, petrol and sugar failed. “The people are overwhelmed by inflation. Their economic murder should be stopped,” he said.