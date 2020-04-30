JI announces countrywide protest movement against inflation

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced a countrywide protest movement from Sunday against inflation and anti-people policies of the government.

In a statement, Ameer JI Sirajul Haq said that protests demonstrations would be held in all major and small cities. He appealed to the people to take a firm stand against injustice and be part of the JI movement to get rid of the ruling elite.

He directed the JI leadership to contact the trade and farmer unions, lawyer bodies, transporters, and other segments of the society to make the anti-inflation and unemployment movement successful. Media should support the JI to get justice for the poor people, he appealed.

"The government has made full surrender before the IMF. We reject the increase in petroleum products and electricity tariff."

The JI chief said that per litre price of petrol has touched Rs138 when a labourer was unable to earn this amount in a day.