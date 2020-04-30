APS suo moto notice fixed for hearing in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The suo moto notice of Army Public School (APS) tragedy has been fixed for hearing in the Supreme Court (SC).

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed will hear the case on October 20. Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel will also be part of the two-member bench.

The court issued notices to the attorney general, relatives of martyrs and other parties.

It should be noted that in December 2014, terrorists attacked Army Public School Peshawar and killed more than 150 people. Among the martyrs were a large number of innocent students.