Imran Khan fulfilled one promise of making nation cry: Maryam Nawaz

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Lambasting at Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan fulfilled only one promise of making the whole nation cry.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PDM has resumed the series of protests, the anti-government coalition held its first meeting in Faisalabad.

Addressing a rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Faisalabad’s Dhobi Ghat ground on Saturday, Maryam Nawaz said, "There is a big rally in Faisalabad today. I thank you. PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah faced a fake drug case, but even today he stands with the PML-N leader. Abid Sher Ali’s wife passed away and he could not reach Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif s lions did not bow down. Allah Almighty made Nawaz Sharif as successful and failed his opponents.”

“Imran Khan had said that when sugar and flour become expensive, then the prime minister should be considered as a thief. Under Nawaz Sharif, sugar is Rs50 and today it is Rs120 per kg. In the days of PML-N, petrol was Rs70 per litre and today it is Rs138. In our time electricity is Rs10 and today it is Rs20 per unit.”