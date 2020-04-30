All transport operators have increased their fares for various cities from Lahore by Rs100 to Rs200.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Following the recent increase in petroleum products’ prices, public transporters have jacked up the fares for all intercity routes.

All transport operators have increased their fares for various cities from Lahore by Rs100 to Rs200.

The fare of Rawalpindi has been increased from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,350, Murree has been increased from Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,700, while fare of Peshawar has been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,600.

On the other hand, the fare of Multan has been increased from Rs1150 to Rs1250, the fare of Sahiwal has been increased from Rs450 to Rs550, Sialkot’s fare has been increased from Rs500 to Rs600, while Rajanpur’s fare has been increased by Rs100 from Rs1400 to Rs1500.