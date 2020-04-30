Govt will take price of petrol to Rs300 per litre, claims Saeed Ghani

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Minister for Information Minister Saeed Ghani has claimed that the government will take the price of petrol to Rs250 to Rs300 per litre, while the government will also take the price of dollar to Rs250.

The minister also said that the people were suffering due to the government imposed on the country. “It is such an unfortunate government that people’s salaries are decreasing but inflation is increasing,” he added.

He said that the oil prices in the world market rose to $140 per barrel during the PPP regime but the PPP government kept the prices of petroleum products lower than today’s prices.

“Unfortunately, the identity of Karachi city has become terrorism instead of its lights, education and development,” Saeed Ghani said, adding that now business activities have been resumed after establishment of law and order in Quaid city.

﻿On Saturday, ﻿the government jacked up the price of petrol by Rs10.49 per liter effective from October 16, following fluctuation in the global oil prices.

The new price of petrol will be Rs137.79 per liter against the current rate of Rs127.20 per liter.

The prices of high-speed diesel (HSD) was enhanced by Rs12.44 per liter and will now cost Rs134.48 per liter.

The price of kerosene oil was also increased by Rs10.95 per liter to Rs110.26 per liter.

In addition, light diesel oil will cost Rs8.84 more and will thus be priced at Rs108.35 per liter.

In merits mention that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended Rs5.90 per liter increase in the price of petrol.

The authority forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division in which it suggested increasing the price of petrol by Rs5 per liter from October 16.

It also recommended an increase of Rs10 per liter in the price of high-speed dies.