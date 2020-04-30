ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Saturday has told that audit of 69 sugar mills out of 89 has been completed.



Addressing a press conference, the advisor said that sugar commission had imposed Rs619 billion tax and Rs44 billion fine on the mills.



Transparent inquiry into the scandal is required for fair accountability, he added.



Shahzad Akbar further said that the prices of petroleum products are linked with international market.

