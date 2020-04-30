LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar has ordered to launch a full-fledged anti-dengue campaign in the province and said that all resources should be utilized for the control of the virus and warned that any negligence in the treatment of dengue patients will not be tolerated.

According to details, lawmakers from Rawalpindi called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to discuss the steps taken to solve the problems of their constituencies and the progress made on ongoing public welfare projects.

The lawmakers also apprised the chief minister of the problems of their constituencies.

Punjab Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi to crack down on the mafia occupying forest lands in Murree and improve the infrastructure of the city.