Govt not worried about problems of general masses: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday has said that the incompetent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is not worried about the problems of the general masses.

Reacting to the recent hike in prices of petrol and electricity, the PML-N leader predicted that the cost of gas, flour, sugar, medicine, milk and other items will also increase.



The poverty-stricken people are unable to manage their livelihood due to inflation, she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb further said that the time has come to send the government of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan back to home.

Meanwhile, PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah has urged the nation to come out of their houses in protest against the inflation. He also demanded Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold long march.

The reactions came after the government had jacked up the price of petrol by Rs10.49 per liter effective from October 16, following fluctuation in the global oil prices.



The new price of petrol will be Rs137.79 per liter against the current rate of Rs127.20 per liter. The prices of high-speed diesel (HSD) were enhanced by Rs12.44 per liter and will now cost Rs134.48 per liter.



The price of kerosene oil was also increased by Rs10.95 per liter to Rs110.26 per liter.



In addition, light diesel oil will cost Rs8.84 more and will thus be priced at Rs108.35 per liter.