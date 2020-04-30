LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar held meetings with Hungarian Ministers, Foreign Office Officials, Members of the European Parliament and representatives of the Austrian business community, who assured to support Pakistan in GSP Plus status. Pakistan and Hungary agreed to enhance ties in various fields including higher education.

According to a spokesman of Governor House here Friday, the Governor arrived Hungary on Friday during his visit to Europe where he was received at the airport by Hungarian government officials and Pakistani Ambassador Ejaz Ahmed. A large number of overseas Pakistanis were also present.

On his arrival in Hungary, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also met with Secretary General of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry Tristan Azbej, member of European parliament for Hungary Erno Scheller Baross, Member of the European Parliament for Hungary, Gergely Gulyás and other ministers and the Austrian businessmen. Meetings were also held with the business community to discuss the extension of GSP Plus status, Pakistan-Hungary and Austria relations, bilateral trade and other issues were discussed during the meeting.

Talking to media after the meetings, the Governor said that Pakistan believed in strengthening its relations with Hungary. He said that Hungary’s assurance of full cooperation to Pakistan for extension in GSP Plus status augurs well for the country. He said, the Hungarian diplomatic team was also working hard to promote bilateral relations in Pakistan.

Punjab Governor stressed on the exchange of delegations between Pakistan and Hungary, adding that concrete steps will be taken for the exchange of delegations for the bringing the two countries closer.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that minorities were safe in Pakistan and all measures were being taken to protect their lives and property, adding that quotas had been allocated to minorities in all educational institutions of Pakistan.

He said that Kartarpur Corridor was a historic step of Pakistan, adding that during his visit to Europe, Pakistan’s stance on the issue of extension in GSP Plus status was welcomed.

