Police sources said that driver of Mazda truck managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

DERA MURAD JAMALI (Dunya News) – At least four persons were killed in head-on collision between a car and Mazda truck in Dera Murad Jamali on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Natal area of Dera Murad Jamali where a rashly driven Mazda truck collided with a car, killing four persons travelling in the car on the spot.

The deceased were residents of Manjhipur area of district Sohbatpur in Balochistan province.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to Bakhtiarabad Hospital. Police sources said that the driver of Mazda truck managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

