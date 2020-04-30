QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least six more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Friday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 32,131 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 282 tests were conducted across the province in the past 24 hours out of which six more were reported positive in the last 24 hours. The new cases were reported in Quetta and Khuzdar.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 113 active coronavirus cases in the province while 31,666 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far.

At least 352 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Friday was recorded at 2.12 percent in the province.

