Four BAP members want to become chief minister, reveals Jam Kamal

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal has said that four members of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) want to become chief minister.

Exclusively talking with Dunya News program “Ikhtalafi Note”, the Balochistan chief minister said that the resentment of the BAP disgruntled members is individual because four of them want to become the chief minister while some members desire to get good ministries.

He said that 26 members support him due to his performance. “If he did not work, they would also stand with the disgruntled members. We are in contact with many friends regarding no-trust motion. We will try to settle the matter amicably. I hope that angry friends will sit with us tomorrow.”

"We will try to agree our angry brothers and the opposition wants to take edge of this situation. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is taking the main benefit from this situation,” he maintained.

Jam Kamal said that the prime minister admired his governance in Balochistan, adding that more work is being done in every constituency than in Lasbela. “The development work worth of 20 billion is being continued in Abdul Quddus Bizenjo’s constituency and no district has been ignored. The facts are being presented in a negative manner. In three and a half years, work is being done for the welfare of the people in every constituency.”