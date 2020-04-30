Young generation should be introduced about guiding principles of Seerat-i-Tayyaba: PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that the young generation should be introduced about the guiding principles of the state of Madinah and Seerat-i-Tayyaba.

Dr Sahibzada Sajid-ur-Rehman called on the premier. Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri was also present during the meeting.

On the occasion, PM Khan said that this year 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal will be celebrated in the country with full religious fervor and respect. “The Holy Prophet (PBUH) laid the foundation of the state of Madinah on the rule of justice, welfare and merit. The Prophet (PBUH) also paid special attention to the character building of the people,” he maintained.

He said that the young generation is being badly affected by evils like sexual crimes and drugs in modern era of internet and social media. “In order to save the youth from these moral evils, it is very important to build their character in the light of the golden principles of Seerat-i-Tayyaba.”

Imran Khan further said that the government has formed the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen authority to achieve this goal, adding that the Scholars of high repute on Seerat-i-Tayyaba will guide the youth in character building.