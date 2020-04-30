Politics handed over to magic, spells: Khursheed Shah

LAHORE (Dunya News) – After PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, PPP leader Khursheed Shah also mentioned the involvement of magic in the politics of Pakistan.

Speaking outside the accountability court in Sukkur, Khursheed Shah said that politics was handed over to the magic and spell. “Legislation by the government ordinance is same like ‘a guilty mind needs no accuser’,” he maintained.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan makes appointments through magic spells, Djins and occult. She said that Imran Khan is not an elected premier and is ruling the country through magic. Why don’t you use magic to reduce prices of petrol and flour, she asked Imran Khan.