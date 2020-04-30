The delegation also offered fateha for the departed soul.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A delegations of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday visited the residence of late father of Pakistan’s nuclear program to condole the sad demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

The delegation comprising of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Maryam Aurangzeb met with the daughter of Dr AQ Khan.

The delegation conveyed a message of condolence from the Sharif brothers on the demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

Speaking to Dr Qadeer s daughter, Abbasi said that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif were deeply saddened by the demise of the father of Pakistan’s nuclear program.

The country and nation will remain indebted to his services for the country.

The PML-N leader said that the whole nation considers Dr AQ Khan as their hero and he will always live in the hearts of the nation. The delegation also offered fateha for the departed soul.