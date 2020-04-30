Federal govt decides to appoint Shaukat Tarin as finance adviser

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has decided to appoint Shaukat Tarin as PM’s adviser on finance as stopgap arrangement till completion of the process to elect him as senator.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tarin constitutionally requires to be elected as a Member of Parliament till October 16, 2021 for continuation as the federal minister for finance.

According to the sources, the term of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin as the federal minister will end today. The government has decided to appoint Tarin an adviser. He will continue his responsibilities as an adviser.

The sources also said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will soon approve the appointment of Tarin as an adviser. “He could not become senator due to non-implementation of Elections Act Amendment Ordinance on Ishaq Dar’s seat.” In this regard, the federal government has approached the Supreme Court on Dar s seat. In this regard, the federal government has approached the Supreme Court on Ishaq Dar’s seat.

It may be recalled that Shaukat Tarin was made a federal minister for six months. According to the Constitution, if he does not become a Member of Parliament within six months, he must resign.