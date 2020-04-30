Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen authority to apprise world about life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan said Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority will help to apprise the world about life of Prophet Muhammad Sallallah-o-Alaihe wa Alehi wa Sallam Khatam-un-Nabiyyeen.

Chairing a review meeting about progress on Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority and preparations for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal in Islamabad on Thursday, he said attention will be paid to the character building of the youth in the light of the life of the Holy Prophet Sallallah-o-Alaihe wa Alehi wa Sallam Khatam-un-Nabiyyeen.

The Prime Minister said 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal will be the biggest event in the history of Pakistan.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister was briefed about the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen scholarship.

The Prime Minister was also briefed that a Na at competition was held by Radio Pakistan and PTV.