ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan as the disgruntled members of his Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) refuse to budge.

During the meeting, the matters of mutual interest including political crisis in the province were discussed. The Balochistan chief minister also apprised the premier about his contacts with the disgruntled members of the assembly.

CM Balochistan has also called on Chief Election Commissioner and Secretory Election Commission and told them that he is still the president of the party and appointment of Zahoor Ahmed Buledi as acting president of Balochistan Awami Party is illegal.

On the other hand, BAP spokesman Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran has alleged Balochistan Chief Minister of horse trading.

In a statement, the BAP spokesman said that Jam Kamal had sent him an offer of providing any ministry to his son if he pledges support. The situation is getting out of control. Jam Kamal has to leave his post now, he added.

Earlier on October 1, Jam Kamal had announced his resignation as president of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

In his message on Twitter, Jam Kamal asked BAP central organizer Jan Jamali and general secretary BAP to have a meeting and announce BAP party elections at the earliest.

Jam Kamal said: "Alhamdulillah served a good three year as party president and relinquish from my party president-ship post today."