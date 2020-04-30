BAP spokesman Abdul Rehman Khetran alleges CM Jam Kamal of horse trading

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) spokesman Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Thursday has alleged Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal of horse trading.



In a statement, the BAP spokesman told that Jam Kamal had sent him an offer of providing any ministry to his son if he pledges support. The situation is getting out of control. Jam Kamal has to leave his post now, he added.



On the other hand, Jam Kamal has backtracked from his resignation as President of BAP.

Jam Kamal said that he has not submitted his resignation in writing and is still fulfilling his duties as the party president.

In his letter to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Jam Kamal said that general secretary of the party cannot become interim president when party already has a president.

Earlier on October 1, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal had announced his resignation as president of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

In his message on Twitter, Jam Kamal asked BAP central organizer Jan Jamali and general secretary BAP Manzoor Kakar to have a meeting and announce BAP party elections at the earliest.

Jam Kamal said: "Alhamdulillah served a good three year as party president and relinquish from my party president-ship post today."