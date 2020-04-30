Transactions case: Zardari appeals court to acquit him on basis of NAB ordinance

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday has appeared before accountability court in suspicious transactions case.

During the proceedings, the former president has requested the court to acquit him on the basis of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2021.

The court has reserved the verdict on the admissibility of the appeal.

Meanwhile, Zaradri’s lawyer Farooq H. Naik stated that indictment of his client cannot be carried out after NAB ordinance.



Suspicious transactions of Rs8 billion is a private deal and doesn’t come under NAB jurisdiction, he added.



Earlier, accountability court had deferred the indictment of former president Asif Ali Zardari in Rs8 billion suspicious transactions case due to his absence.

Asif Ali Zardari had requested the court to indict him through video-link; however, the court rejected his plea and warned to issue his arrest warrants.

It is to be mentioned here that Islamabad High Court had granted bail to Zardari on medical grounds in the case pertaining to suspicious transactions worth Rs8 billion made through a fake bank account.